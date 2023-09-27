Grand ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Cuban leader’s visit to Quang Tri

A grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973) took place in Dong Ha city in the south central province of Quang Tri on September 26.

The event was jointly organised by Quang Tri authority, the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.

Prominent guests at the ceremony included President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, and Politburo member and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

In his speech at the event, Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee Le Quang Tung recalled the historic visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to Quang Tri 50 years ago despite all the lurking dangers.

With his desire to witness with his own eyes the heroic fight of the Vietnamese army and people, Fidel visited many areas freshly liberated in Quang Tri province where the air still smelled of gunpowder and the land was still plagued with bombs, Tung said.

He underlined the historical and political significance of the visit, saying that it was a great spiritual encouragement for the army and people of Quang Tri in joining hands with people nationwide in the struggle to completely liberate the South and re-unify the country.

The people of Vietnam and Quang Tri in particular will forever remember the valuable support that the Cuban people and President Fidel Castro have given to their Vietnam and Quang Tri, Tung stressed.

For his part, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez thanked the Party, Government and people of Vietnam for organizing the commemorative event, as well as always maintaining tight solidarity with Cuba in the most difficult times.

He expressed his emotion when visiting the places that Fidel once visited, while reiterating the most steadfast support and admiration of the Cuban people for Vietnam.

Fidel Castro’s immortal sayings: “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed blood” has become a true symbol of the faithful and pure solidarity and close relation between Vietnam and Cuba, the Cuban official said.

Addressing the event, standing member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai emphasised that Vietnam always attaches importance to relations with Cuba and other traditional friends and progressive forces in the world, and wishes to cooperate closely and share common principles and values with Cuba and countries globally to develop together, contributing to peace, cooperation and development.

Vietnam and Cuba will continue to foster their close friendship and extensive cooperation across the channels of Party, Government, National Assembly, ministries, sectors, localities and people's organisations; and maintain and develop the mechanisms of Intergovernmental Committee, theoretical workshops between the two Parties, political consultations between the two Foreign Ministries, and defence policy dialogues, Mai said.

Despite the complicated developments in the global situation, the Vietnam - Cuba relationship has always stayed steadfast, overcome all challenges, and constantly developed for the just cause of the two nations, the Party official affirmed.

She affirmed that the special and exemplary friendship between the two Parties and two countries, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and leader Fidel Castro, is a valuable asset, and constantly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

On the occasion, the organisation board awarded prizes to winners of the painting contest "Vietnam - Cuba children in solidarity", which was launched by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of Quang Tri province.