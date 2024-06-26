Government releases decree to amend regulations in laissez-passer issuance

The Government yesterday introduced a decree related to adjusting or supplementing a number of regulations in the procedure to issue a laissez-passer.

The Government adjusts and supplements a number of provisions related to laissez-passer issuance



Accordingly, Decree No.67/2024/ND-CP is approved by the Government to amend and supplement several provisions of Decree No.76/2020/ND-CP (detailing the subjects, procedures, authorities for granting, withdrawing, and canceling a lasses-passer) and Decree No.77/2020/ND-CP (regulating the management and exploitation of information in the national database on exit and entry; online public services for granting, managing, and controlling passports of Vietnamese citizens; exit and entry control through automatic control gates).

Regarding the application dossier for passport issuance, Decree No. 67/2024/ND-CP notably states that

Persons with civil incapacity, persons with difficulties in cognition and self-control as prescribed by the Civil Code, and persons under 14 years old shall have their application form filled in and signed by their legal representative;

Persons under 16 years old who apply for a common laissez-passer for exit and entry to the Vietnam-China border area with their father or mother shall have their application form filled in and signed by the father or mother.

Decree 67/2024/ND-CP amends and supplements the regulations on the places for submitting application dossiers for laissez-passer issuance. Under the new regulations, applicants for a Vietnam-Cambodia border laissez-passer shall either:

Directly submit their dossiers to the Police Immigration Division of the province sharing the border with Cambodia and accommodating the applicant's agency, organization, or enterprise;

Apply for the paper on the National Public Service e-Portal or the Ministry of Public Security's Public Service e-Portal.

Applicants for a Vietnam-Laos border laissez-passer shall submit their dossiers as follows:

Vietnamese citizens permanently residing in a province sharing the border with Laos shall either directly submit their dossiers to the police at the commune- or district-level, or to the Police Immigration Division of the province where they permanently reside, or on the National Public Service e-Portal or the Ministry of Public Security's Public Service e-Portal;

Vietnamese citizens not permanently residing in a province sharing the border with Laos but working in agencies, organizations, or enterprises headquartered in such a province shall directly submit their dossiers to the Police Immigration Division of that province, or on the National Public Service e-Portal or the Ministry of Public Security's Public Service e-Portal.

The Decree also stipulates that applicants for a laissez-passer for exit and entry to the Vietnam-China border area shall directly submit their dossiers to the commune-level police where they permanently reside, the district-level police where the applicant's agency is headquartered (depending on the subject as prescribed), or on the National Public Service e-Portal or the Ministry of Public Security's Public Service e-Portal.

Finally, the government requires that within one working day from the date of receiving a valid application dossier, the competent authority shall issue a laissez-passer and return the result to the applicant. If this deadline cannot be met, a written reply shall be provided stating the reason.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam