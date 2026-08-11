Global buyers seek Vietnamese food, agricultural products

Major international retailers and importers are seeking Vietnamese products ranging from rice and seafood to processed foods, apparel and household goods.

On August 11, the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that major retail groups and importers from China, Russia and Northern Europe had confirmed plans to visit Vietnam to seek suppliers ahead of Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026).

Food processing at the VISSAN Vietnam Animal Industry Company in Ho Chi Minh City

International buyers are expanding their demand to processed foods, nutritional products, convenience foods and products suitable for long-term production partnerships.

Wumart Group, one of China’s largest retail groups, has confirmed that it is seeking products including rice, milk and dairy products, nutritional foods, canned seafood, nuts and coffee.

In Russia, major retail chains such as X5 Group, Auchan Retail Russia and METRO Cash & Carry Russia said they have strong demand for Vietnamese goods. Products of interest include fresh, frozen and processed tropical fruits, seafood, nuts, instant noodles, canned foods, snacks, beverages, apparel, footwear, furniture and household goods.

In Northern Europe, demand is increasingly shifting toward processed foods and products that showcase distinctive Vietnamese flavors and culinary traditions. Following previous editions of Vietnam International Sourcing, products such as ST25 rice, frozen banh mi and lotus-leaf-wrapped shrimp sticky rice have been introduced into local distribution networks.

The range of Vietnamese products being imported continues to expand, including cassava, green papaya, frozen crab, dracontomelon juice, Bat Bao lotus tea, red rice, purple brown rice and upland glutinous rice.

European businesses are not only seeking suppliers but are also interested in investment cooperation. They are looking for Vietnamese partners to explore establishing food-processing facilities in their home markets to serve consumers across the European Union (EU).

Vietnamese agricultural products are attracting strong interest from international buyers. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan

According to the Department of Foreign Market Development, European businesses are also interested in manufacturing, supporting industries, mechanical engineering, equipment, technology, green transformation and supply chains.

Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to September 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together more than 400 business delegations from around 60 countries and territories.

By Minh Xuan — Translated by Huyen Huong