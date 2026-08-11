Business

Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass US$12 billion annually

SGGPO

Vietnamese seafood is now exported to more than 170 countries and territories, with annual export turnover exceeding US$12 billion, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

According to Deputy Secretary General of the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Tran Thuy Que Phuong, Vietnamese seafood exporters previously competed mainly on price and production capacity.

Importers are increasingly prioritizing on-time delivery, temperature control throughout the cold chain, traceability, data transparency and carbon-emission reduction standards.

These requirements have turned logistics into a competitive advantage rather than merely a transportation cost.

However, businesses continue to face challenges, including high transportation costs, inadequate transport infrastructure in the Mekong Delta and the concentration of goods at several major ports.

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Workers at Basefood Seafood Import-Export Processing Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City process seafood. Photo: Thanh Huy

On international markets, fluctuations in shipping rates, shortages of empty refrigerated containers, changes in shipping schedules and geopolitical developments continue to drive up logistics costs. In addition, data connectivity among farming areas, processing plants, cold storage facilities, transport companies and seaports remains limited.

Vietnam currently has more than 600 seafood processing plants and facilities that meet export requirements.

The Mekong Delta remains the country’s key seafood production and processing hub, accounting for about 80 percent of exported shrimp, 95-98 percent of exported pangasius and 50-60 percent of seafood processing plants serving export markets.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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seafood exports VASEP seafood industry annual export turnover Vietnamese seafood

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