General Secretary: Delayed nuclear power project means waste

Party General Secretary To Lam cautioned that delays in the implementation of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power project would result in the wastage of resources and missed opportunities.

General Secretary To Lam chairs a working session this morning with the Ninh Thuan Provincial Party Executive Committee

General Secretary To Lam chaired a working session this morning with the Ninh Thuan Provincial Party Executive Committee on the results of implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the 14th Provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term and the process of implementing the investment policy of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power project in the past time.

Before the working session, General Secretary To Lam and the delegation offered incense and flowers to commemorate heroic martyrs at the Martyrs' Cemetery of Ninh Thuan Province.

During the session with General Secretary To Lam, Secretary Nguyen Duc Thanh of the Ninh Thuan Provincial Party Committee said that after five years of executing the resolutions from the 13th National Party Congress and the 14th Provincial Party Congress, it is projected that 16 out of 18 targets have been achieved.

Secretary Nguyen Duc Thanh of the Ninh Thuan Provincial Party Committee at the working session

The province's socio-economic conditions have remained stable, with an increase of over 1.7 times since the beginning of the term, and the average growth rate of GRDP has approached nearly 9 percent, positioning it among the leading provinces in the country.

Moreover, by the end of 2023, Ninh Thuan Province achieved a per capita GRDP of VND88.2 million, thereby significantly narrowing the gap with national and regional averages. This substantial economic growth will elevate Ninh Thuan's status from a poor province to a middle-income province.

The tourism sector in Ninh Thuan Province has undergone a substantial recovery, with visitor numbers increasing significantly to nearly 3.4 million by the end of 2024, representing a nearly threefold increase compared to 2020.

Addressing the meeting, General Secretary To Lam expressed his strong appreciation for the efforts made by Ninh Thuan in recent times. Nevertheless, he emphasized that, in light of emerging opportunities and challenges, Ninh Thuan Province must accelerate its development to meet the objectives set for the 2025-2030 period and aspire to even greater achievements.

General Secretary To Lam informed that the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly have recently agreed to restart the Nuclear Power Plant project in Ninh Thuan. Therefore, he wanted to listen to the opinions of residents in Ninh Thuan about the restart of the nuclear power project.

The General Secretary has stated that the policy to recommence the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project has been formulated and has received public support. Therefore, it is essential to devise a plan for initiating work and to execute it efficiently, delay means waste.

A representative of Ninh Thuan Province said that the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant projects were approved by the National Assembly in 2009, with the construction planning located in Phuoc Dinh Commune of Thuan Nam District and Vinh Hai Commune of Ninh Hai District.

Vinh Truong village in Phuoc Dinh Commune of Thuan Nam District where the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project is planned to be built

The total land area required for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 Nuclear Power Plants amounts to 1,642.22 hectares, impacting approximately 4,000 individuals from 1,100 households.

He revealed that following the announcement of the site plan, the Party Committee and various authorities in Ninh Thuan Province concentrated on public awareness. As a result, a significant number of residents in the project building area adhered to the policies set forth by the Party and the State, willingly agreeing to relocate and transfer the site.

Concurrently, the province dispatched 88 students to pursue studies in nuclear technology in Russia. To date, 44 of these students have returned to Vietnam and have been offered employment opportunities by Vietnam Electricity while 29 students have independently secured jobs. Some 15 students have yet to return to the country.

However, the National Assembly ceased the implementation of the investment policy for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project on November 26, 2016. This decision has altered the growth and development scenarios for the province that were previously approved by the Prime Minister.

In addition, economic and social infrastructure and public welfare works in the two communes of Phuoc Dinh and Vinh Hai, and neighboring areas have been degraded due to lack of investment and waiting for handover to new residences. Residents affected by the project have faced significant challenges and delays in relocation.

To enhance the quality of life for residents and foster the economic and social development of the province, following the decision to halt investments in the two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants, the Government enacted Resolution 115. This resolution outlines specific mechanisms and policies aimed at assisting Ninh Thuan Province in its economic and social development, as well as in stabilizing production and improving the lives of its citizens during the period from 2018 to 2023.

After five years of implementation, with the backing of both Central and local governments, Ninh Thuan Province has made significant progress in developing critical infrastructure, including coastal transportation, urban facilities, irrigation systems, and other essential infrastructure to support the revitalization of production and enhance the quality of life in the affected areas.

To facilitate the prompt implementation of the nuclear power project, Ninh Thuan province has proposed the Central to swiftly establish a clear roadmap for the construction of the nuclear power plants. This includes the simultaneous adjustment of the National Master Plan, Power Plan VIII, and National Sectoral Plans related to nuclear power development.

Additionally, it is essential to finalize the legal framework governing nuclear power, such as the amended Law on Atomic Energy, ensuring alignment with relevant laws concerning construction, electricity, and environmental protection.

Furthermore, a comprehensive set of criteria and technical regulations for nuclear power investment should be developed to provide a legal foundation for subsequent activities.

By Tien Thang – Translated By Anh Quan