Gathering marks 70th anniversary of Vietnamese photography’s traditional day

A gathering marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography and the 76th founding anniversary of the Southern Cinematography and Photography Branch under the Command of the Military Zone 8 was held in HCMC on March 31.

The get-together is an opportunity for veteran artists namely People’s Artists Tra Giang, Doan Quoc and Manh Dung, Meritorious Artists Le Van Duy and Thuy Lien, cameraman Ho Van Tay, director Xuan Phuong to meet and recall the first days of the Vietnamese movie industry.

The artists participated in a seminar on actors and actresses who had chances to meet President Ho Chi Minh, made films about Uncle Ho, and produced pictures during the war and in the present.

The meeting also included an exhibition presenting more than 200 photos, documents, articles and publications describing the history of the revolutionary struggle of the Vietnamese people and Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography, and typical artists, significant film events and classic movies.

People's Artist Tra Giang was touched when she saw a photo of her, offering flowers to Uncle Ho at the 3rd National Arts and Culture Congress in 1962. At that time, she was 20 years old and one of the representatives of the Southern region. She learned by heart Uncle Ho’s teaching, “Artists and writers are also soldiers on the cultural front”.

She then had another chance to meet President Ho Chi Minh at the screening of the movie “Chi Tu Hau” (Mrs. Tu Hau) in 1963.

Director Xuan Phuong, 94, remembered that she met Uncle Ho two times, once at the revolutionary base of Viet Bac and once she took a foreign film crew to shoot a movie about President Ho Chi Minh.