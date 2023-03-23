Exhibition marking Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography opens in HCMC

An exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography (March 15, 1953-2023) opened at the HCMC University of Culture in Thu Duc City on March 23.

The exhibition presents to audiences more than 200 photos, documents, articles and publications describing the history of the revolutionary struggle of the Vietnamese people and Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography, and typical artists, significant film events and classic movies.

Additionally, movie lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy screenings of some well-known documentaries, including Tran Moc Hoa (Moc Hoa Battle) which is the first film of the Southern Cinematography and Photography Branch under the Command of the Military Zone 8 produced in 1948; Nuoc ve Bac Hung Hai (Water returns to Bac Hung Hai) won the gold medal at the first Moscow Film Festival in 1959; Chung mot dong song (Together on the Same River), Vietnam’s first feature film; Dang doi thang cao (A Just Punishment for the Fox) in 1960, the country’s animated movie; Canh Dong Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) won the gold medal at the 11th Moscow Film Festival in 1981.

The display co-organized by the HCMC University of Culture and Vietnam Film Cultural House in HCMC will run until April 23.