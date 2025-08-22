Gathering marks 60th anniversary of Singapore’s National Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the HCMC Vietnam–Singapore Friendship Association (VSFA) held a gathering to mark the 60th National Day of Singapore (August 9, 1965 – August 9, 2025) on the morning of August 22.

VSFA Chairman presents flowers to Mr. Pang Te Cheng, Singapore Consul General in HCMC, at the gathering.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Lam Dung Tien, Chairman of VSFA, affirmed that the VSFA, in its role as a people-to-people bridge, has consistently worked to nurture the friendship between the two nations while promoting cultural, educational, economic, and trade exchanges between Singapore and both HCMC in particular and Vietnam as a whole.

According to Chairman Lam Dung Tien, in 2025, the VSFA will introduce the project “Singapore–VSIP Business Club,” designed as a networking platform that will bring together Singaporean entrepreneurs working in VSIP industrial parks and the local business community in HCMC. The initiative aims to foster commercial, investment, and cultural exchanges; create an environment for sharing management expertise and innovation; and strengthen connections between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from both countries.

At the same time, the VSFA will launch the project “Annual Vietnam–Singapore Friendship Day,” which seeks to designate a historically significant date symbolizing bilateral ties and hold annual celebrations featuring cultural, culinary, commercial, sports, and educational activities, encouraging broad engagement, particularly among the younger generations.

Mr. Pang Te Cheng, Consul General of Singapore in HCMC, highlighted that 2025 marks a milestone year for bilateral relations as Singapore and Vietnam commemorate the 60th and 80th anniversaries of their independence, respectively. He underscored that ties between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the official visit of General Secretary To Lam to Singapore in March 2025, followed by the first official visit to Vietnam by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. These consecutive high-level exchanges, he said, reflect the strong momentum driving bilateral relations.

Consul General Pang Te Cheng further emphasized the contributions of HUFO, VSFA, and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–ASEAN Friendship Association in deepening cooperation in innovation and sustainable development. He cited a wide range of impactful initiatives, such as the inauguration of the Friendship Pine Garden, events marking ASEAN’s founding and Vietnam’s accession, and the program “Friendship Connectivity to Promote Vietnam–Singapore Investment.”

Art performance celebrates Singapore’s National Day.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan