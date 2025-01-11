Future of Vietnam-U.S. relations depends greatly on young generation

Marc Evans Knapper, the U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, has just visited Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) to attend an exchange with students, marking the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-US relations.

Marc Evans Knapper, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam attends an exchange with students of Vietnam National University, Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Director of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Nguyen Hoang Hai, said that the university signed 33 bilateral agreements and cooperation pacts with top universities and research institutions in the United States, such as the University of Iowa, San José State University, the University of Chicago, Indiana University, Arizona State University, the University of Maryland, the University of Arizona, and Keuka College, among others.

The forms of cooperation include collaborating to develop joint training programs, researching and developing projects, and organizing conferences, seminars, and exchanges between teachers and students of the two sides.

In addition to bilateral exchange activities, the two parties also focus on basic science fields that are strengths of U.S. partners, such as the advanced programs of the Ministry of Education and Training and university's internationally accredited training programs, consisting of the cooperation in the major of mathematics with the University of Washington, chemistry with the University of Illinois, physics with Brown University, biology with the University of Turf, environment with Indiana University, and semiconductors with the University of Arizona.

The U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Evans Knapper, affirmed that education is the foundation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United States and Vietnam. Vietnam has always been among the countries with the highest number of students studying at U.S. educational institutions. Many Vietnamese students have been very successful in their academic pursuits and have secured positions in major U.S. agencies and businesses.

The Partnership for Higher Education Reform (PHER) project and the Fulbright Program are examples that demonstrate the United States' efforts to strengthen collaboration in higher education with Vietnam.

The two sides are promoting the development of their relationship, focusing on high-tech industries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, 5G technology, renewable energy, and digital innovation.

He believed that the future of Vietnam and the future of the U.S.-Vietnam relationship depend greatly on the younger generation. Young people have the opportunity to bring Vietnam into a sustainable high-tech future, actively participate in innovation to address challenges such as climate change and clean energy, and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh