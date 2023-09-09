SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Fourth Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 opens

SGGPO
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday collaborated with the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province to organize the opening ceremony of the fourth Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023.
Fourth Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 opens ảnh 1

The fourth Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 takes place in Binh Dinh Province.

The opening ceremony took place in the Culture Center of Binh Dinh Province.

The Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 takes place from September 8 to September 10 with various activities comprising an art festival, a traditional national costume show, performances of local festivals and rituals, exhibitions of traditional culture, culinary showcases, sports activities and folk games, tourism activities and so on.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 Binh Dinh province traditional culture Tourism Activities

Other news

Photo Gallery