Fourth Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 opens

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday collaborated with the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province to organize the opening ceremony of the fourth Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023.

The opening ceremony took place in the Culture Center of Binh Dinh Province.

The Central Ethnic Culture Festival 2023 takes place from September 8 to September 10 with various activities comprising an art festival, a traditional national costume show, performances of local festivals and rituals, exhibitions of traditional culture, culinary showcases, sports activities and folk games, tourism activities and so on.