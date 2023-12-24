Four key traffic projects inaugurated simultaneously

The Ministry of Transport this morning simultaneously inaugurated four key traffic projects including Dien Bien Airport, Tuyen Quang - Phu Tho Expressway, My Thuan 2 Bridge and My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends an inauguration ceremony for Dien Bien Airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway project.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the inauguration ceremony for the My Thuan- Can Tho Expressway Project in Vinh Long Province; and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai together with leaders of ministries, sectors and localities in the Mekong Delta region joined the inauguration ceremony for the My Thuan 2 Bridge Project in Tien Giang Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the My Thuan 2 Bridge Project.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was very touched as four key transport projects were inaugurated simultaneously with a total investment of nearly VND18 trillion (US$740 million).

The Prime Minister extended his thankfulness for the leadership and direction of the Politburo, Party Central Committee's Secretariat, notably General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; the National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels, ministries, sectors, localities, Vietnam Fatherland Front, political – social organizations and people of localities; the efforts of investors, consultancy agencies, contractors, staff, workers performing construction in three shifts, four crews throughout the holidays and so on to overcome difficulties and make projects completed earlier as expected.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province Lu Quang Ngoi speaks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province Lu Quang Ngoi said that the inauguration of My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway together with the My Thuan 2 Bridge was notably meaningful for the socio-economic development of the whole country in general and the Mekong Delta in particular.

The two projects contributed to completing the transport infrastructure, transport system and logistics of the Mekong Delta; connecting the expressway from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho which will become a vital traffic axis connecting trade activities of cities and provinces in the region with the country’s economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, thereby attracting investments into industrial parks and clusters and creating a motivation to promote socio-economic development in association with national defense assurance, security for cities and provinces in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the My Thuan 2 Bridge, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province Nguyen Van Vinh said that the inauguration of My Thuan 2 Bridge and My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway was joyfulness, excitement and expectation for a bright future.

As of this morning, Dien Bien Airport and Tuyen Quang - Phu Tho Expressway were inaugurated.

Dien Bien Airport

As for the Dien Bien Airport, the project started work in January 2022 with a total investment of more than VND1.4 trillion (US$58 million) to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024).

The project focused on renovating and expanding the exploitation capacity of the current passenger terminal from 300,000 to 500,000 passengers per year.

The Dien Bien Airport can now receive aircraft A320, A321 with a capacity of 180 to 200 passengers instead of ATR72 with a capacity of up to 100 passengers.

Modern information systems and navigation equipment would also help aircraft take off and land at this airport under conditions of clouds and limited visibility.

Dien Bien Province is the only locality in six Northwestern border provinces. The project contributed to attracting businesses performing investment in tourism, trade and services development as well as strengthening the connection between Ho Chi Minh City, localities in Southern region and Northwestern region, creating an important driving force for socio-economic development, ensuring security and national defense.

Tuyen Quang – Phu Tho Expressway

Regarding the Tuyen Quang – Phu Tho Expressway, the project started construction at the end of February 2021 with a total investment of over VND3.7 trillion (US$152 million).

The project was invested by the two provinces of Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho with a total length of more than 40 kilometers, with a design of four lanes and a speed limitation of 90 kilometers per hour.

The project will reduce the travel time from Tuyen Quang Province to the capital city of Hanoi to nearly two hours.

The expressway route plays an important role in forming a rapid connection axis from Hanoi to Tuyen Quang Province, Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in Ha Giang Province heading to China.

My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway

The first phase of the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway has a total investment capital of over VND4,826 billion (US$198 million) with a length of 22.97 kilometers which started works from January 4, 2021, spreading through localities of Vinh Long and Dong Thap.

The first phase of the project has four lanes, 17 meters in width, a speed limitation of 80 kilometers per hour and three intersections in the whole route.

My Thuan 2 Bridge

Besides, the My Thuan 2 Bridge and pathways to the two bridgeheads were invested by the Project Management Board No.7 under the Ministry of Transport with a total investment of over VND5 trillion (US$205 million) from the State budget.

The My Thuan 2 Bridge was located on the expressway axis from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho, connecting two expressways of Trung Luong – My Thuan and My Thuan – Can Tho, linking two localities of Vinh Long and Tien Giang which is considered as a vital transport route with a huge traffic volume of the region.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong