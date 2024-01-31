National

Four contractors pay fines for abandoning rice storage contracts

The Hanoi-based General Department of State Reserves under the General Department of State Reserves has just announced the names of four contractors who must pay fines for abandoning rice storage contracts.

The Hanoi-based General Department of State Reserves publicized a list of 4 businesses including Dong Phuong General Trading Company in Thai Binh Province’s Thai Binh City, Van Loi Company in Ha Nam Province’s Phu Ly City, Khai Minh International Trading Company in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc District and Vietnam Construction and Project Development Company that have abandoned contracts after winning national rice reserve packages in 2023; therefore, they are facing fines.

In 2023, the General Department of State Reserves was assigned a plan to stockpile 220,000 tons of rice, but it could only complete 62 percent of the plan. The department has been unable to buy the remaining amount of more than 83,197 tons. Therefore, it has proposed to the Ministry of Finance to seek the Prime Minister's permission to continue implementing the 2023 target in 2024.

By Van Phuc - Translated By Anh Quan

