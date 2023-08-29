Fortieth dialysis facility to be set up in Can Gio

The fortieth dialysis facility will be set up in the healthcare center in Can Gio outlying district, said the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

HCMC health authority announced the 40th dialysis facility is estimated to serve nearly 4,500 chronic kidney failure patients with dialysis indications in the city.

According to Director of the Department of Health Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, inhabitants of Can Gio District have been struggling with getting timely and appropriate access to healthcare technical services, especially poor people with chronic kidney disease who need dialysis, the Department has called on doctors in city hospitals to take turns to carry out dialysis techniques in Can Gio District to help poor people with kidney disease who have to travel to city hospitals for the service.

The Department of Health highly appreciated the willingness of nephrologists of Le Van Thinh Hospital who volunteered to deploy dialysis for patients in Can Gio District.

An appraisal committee will be established to allow the implementation of dialysis techniques at Can Gio District Health Center as soon as possible. The dialysis center will start at the beginning of October 2023, said Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong.

At the same time, the Department of Health will request the City Social Insurance Agency consider paying the cost of dialysis for people with health insurance cards in accordance with regulations.

According to the plan, the RO system and 5 dialysis machines will be installed and operated at Can Gio Medical Center in the first time. Nephrologist teams of Le Van Thinh Hospital’s Department of Dialysis including one doctor and two nurses will alternately perform kidney dialysis in Can Gio District Medical Center.

Currently, the Department of Health is finalizing the project ‘Consolidating and improving the health capacity of Can Gio District in the period from now to 2025 and the following years towards the goal of strengthening the medical capacity of Can Gio District for protecting, caring for and improving locals’ health condition. The project will be submitted to the municipal People's Committee.