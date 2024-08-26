Foreign Minister holds talks with Chilean counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks in Hanoi on August 25 with his Chilean counterpart Alberto Van Klaveren, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 25 - 27.

At the talks, the two ministers informed each other about the situation in each country, exchanged directions and measures to strengthen the Vietnam - Chile comprehensive partnership, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

FM Son affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Chile, the first country in South America to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam on March 25, 1971.

He expressed his delight at the development of the comprehensive partnership, especially the bilateral economic and trade relations with trade exceeding 2 billion USD.

Chile continues to be Vietnam's 4th largest trading partner in Latin America and Vietnam continues to be Chile's biggest trading partner in ASEAN.

Son said Vietnam wishes to deepen relations with Chile in the fields of politics-diplomacy, economics-trade-investment, culture, education, science-technology, security-defence and people-to-people exchange, and backs Chile's steps to strengthen relations with ASEAN and the East Asia - Pacific region.

For his part, Van Klaveren expressed his pleasure to return to Vietnam as Foreign Minister of Chile. He expressed his admiration for the important achievements Vietnam has gained in its Doi Moi (renewal) process, national construction and development, and international integration.

He affirmed that the Chilean Government wishes to strengthen relations with Vietnam in its general policy towards the Asia-Pacific region, especially when Vietnam and Chile are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (2014-2024) and both recently became members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Chile wants to coordinate with Vietnam to beef up relations between the Pacific Alliance, that consists of Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and ASEAN.

The two sides discussed and agreed on a number of measures to further deepen the relationship between the two countries in the coming time, including coordinating to arrange and prepare high-level visits, effectively promoting the mechanisms of political consultation and the Vietnam-Chile free trade council, coordinating to remove obstacles in bilateral relations and facilitating market access for products of both sides.

They reviewed and agreed to promote and negotiate a number of cooperation agreements in the fields of trade, customs, agriculture, defence, security and law enforcement. The two ministers contested to maintain coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations.

Regarding international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two ministers also agreed to maintain coordination and support each other at international organisation and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations.

Discussing international and regional of shared concern, they concurred that international disputes should be settled by peaceful measures on the basis of respect for international law, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

