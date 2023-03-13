Foreign investors start week with net buying value of VND863 billion

Foreign investors continued their net buying streak for the fifth consecutive session on the HoSE with a total net purchase value of over VND841 billion. Market liquidity also significantly improved.

Information about two banks in the US, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank (SB), going bankrupt last weekend caused the US stock market to plunge sharply. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese stock market was not affected much in the first trading session on March 13.

At some point during the session, the VN-Index moved upward but ended up decreasing slightly by 0.2 points. Fortunately, foreign investors continued to trade actively on the market and bought nearly VND863 billion on the two official exchanges. Blue-chip stocks that foreign investors bought heavily included POW, which increased by 1.54 percent; VHM, which surged by 4.43 percent; VRE, which rose by 3.93 percent; NVL, which grew by 3.29 percent; and VPB, which jumped by 6.01 percent.

At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index slid slightly by 0.2 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,052.8 points, with 288 stocks decreasing, 114 increasing, and 99 standing still.

On the smaller bourse in the North, the HNX-Index also dropped by 2.01 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 205.85 points, with 122 losers, 46 winners, and 174 unchanged stocks.

Market liquidity also saw significant improvement, with a total trading value of nearly VND12 trillion on the HoSE and the HNX.