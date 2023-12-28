Foreign investors return, stock market rebounds

Foreign investors have resumed net buying for the second consecutive session on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), contributing significantly to the stock market's resurgence.

The stock market in the trading session on December 28 displayed positive trends, propelled by the upward momentum from large-cap stock groups.

In particular, the real estate and construction sector exhibited some divergences. The Vingroup trio made positive contributions to the index, with VHM rising by 4.3 percent, VRE adding up by 1.08 percent, and VIC surging by 1.95 percent. In addition, DXG, PDR, DIG, VCG, and CII all saw an increase of nearly 1 percent. On the contrary, CTD decreased by 1.58 percent, SZC slid by 1.23 percent, ITA plunged by 4.18 percent, and HQC declined by 1.92 percent, while NLG, NVL, CEO, HDG, HHV, HDC, and BCG experienced a decrease of almost 1 percent.

The financial and banking stock group grew positively, with several major banking stocks posting strong gains. Specifically, SSB soared by 4.42 percent, TCB edged up by 1.21 percent, VPB strengthened by 1.62 percent, ACB enhanced by 1.93 percent, and VIB rallied by 2.34 percent. Additionally, HDB, CTG, VCB, KLB, EIB, MBB, and SHB saw an increase of nearly 1 percent. The securities group also leaned toward the green zone, with HCM gaining by 1.8 percent, VCI winning by 1.55 percent, and APG enlarging by 1.66 percent, while FTS, SSI, VND, CTS, and BSI advanced by almost 1 percent.

Moreover, among the manufacturing stock group, ASM climbed by 1.96 percent, VGC grew by 1.68 percent, VNM augmented by 1.48 percent, HSG inched up by 1.1 percent, and PAN moved up by 1.51 percent.

At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index increased by 6.94 points, or 0.62 percent, to reach 1,128.93 points, with 312 stocks gaining, 219 losing, and 111 remaining unchanged.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also rose by 0.75 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 231.35 points, with 94 winners, 64 losers, and 78 unchanged stocks. Liquidity on the HOSE decreased by about VND4 trillion compared to the previous session, with a total trading value of approximately VND15.5 trillion.

Foreign investors returned with a net buying value of VND443 billion on the HOSE, marking the second consecutive session of net buying after a streak of 20 selling sessions.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha