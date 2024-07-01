Foreign investors net sell nearly US$2 billion in six months

According to statistics from securities companies, foreign investors have sold over VND50 trillion (nearly US$2 billion) on the HOSE (Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange) in the first six months of 2024.

Although foreign investors account for less than 20 percent of the Vietnamese stock market, their recent net selling activity has affected domestic investor sentiment, causing the VN-Index to remain around its long-standing level of 1,200-1,300 points.

Regarding the recent net selling, Ms. Ly Bui, Director of Analysis at Shinhan Securities Vietnam, commented that the Federal Reserve (FED) maintaining the highest US dollar interest rates in 20 years for an extended period has significantly influenced foreign investor actions due to the interest rate differential, monetary policy, and exchange rate increases.

However, the restructuring of capital flows is occurring globally, not just in Vietnam, with markets like Thailand and China also experiencing capital withdrawals.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan