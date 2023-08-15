Foreign investors continue dumping shares

Foreign investors continued their net selling streak for the fourth consecutive session on the HOSE exchange, with a net selling value of over VND540 billion.

Market liquidity sharply declined, dropping nearly VND5 trillion compared to the previous trading session. Foreign investors continued their net selling streak for the fourth consecutive session on the HOSE exchange, with a net selling value of over VND540 billion.

During the trading session on August 15, the Vietnamese stock market observed a turnaround in the performance of large-cap stocks, resulting in a decrease in market activity.

The blue-chip stock group, which includes VIC, experienced a turnaround with a decline of 3.55 percent, adding to the downward pressure on the index.

Most of the bank stocks experienced declines. Specifically, STB dropped by 1.25 percent, BID fell by 1.26 percent, EIB was down 1.2 percent, OCB slid 2.01 percent, and MSB decreased by 2.08 percent. Other stocks, such as VCB, SSB, VIB, and ACB, also recorded a nearly 1 percent decrease. Similarly, securities stocks faced broad losses, with SSI declining by 1.54 percent, VND retreating by 1.4 percent, VCI reducing by 1.26 percent, and HCM losing 1.63 percent.

Within the real estate sector, there was a noticeable divergence, as some stocks continued to surge significantly, including ITA, CEO, L14, and DRH reaching the trading limit, VRE rising by 3.3 percent, and LGC expanding by 1.16 percent. On the other hand, aside from VIC, losing stocks included BCM with a decrease of 0.41 percent, NVL with a decrease of 2.35 percent, KDH with a decrease of 1.37 percent, TCH with a decrease of 3.32 percent, and PDR with a decrease of 1.75 percent.

At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index cut 2.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to reach 1,234.05 points, with 232 stocks rising, 221 stocks falling, and 78 stocks remaining unchanged.

Concluding the session at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index climbed by 1.01 points, or 0.40 percent, to reach 251.45 points. Among the listed stocks, 102 saw gains, 94 experienced declines, and 57 remained unchanged.

Market liquidity underwent a notable reduction, with the total trading value throughout the market at approximately VND22.4 trillion, in contrast to the previous session's figure of more than VND27.1 trillion.