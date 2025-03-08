Foreign affairs must drive strategic breakthroughs: Politics academy director

Director Nguyen Xuan Thang of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics calls for foreign policy to create new opportunities for national growth.

He made the statement at yesterday’s national scientific conference ‘Foreign affairs and diplomacy of Vietnam in the new era, the era of national development’ held in Hanoi by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Communist Magazine.

Editor-in-Chief of Communist Magazine Hoang Trung Dung stated that after 80 years of founding the country, with its accumulated position and strength, the nation is at a new historical juncture, embarking on a new era. This new phase demands rapid, strong, sustainable, and synchronous development across all aspects of social life.

As the global landscape rapidly and complexly evolves, presenting intertwined opportunities and challenges, the country must proactively strategize to successfully achieve its revolutionary 2030 and 2045 development goals. All sectors must take a forward-thinking approach to chart a clear direction for this new era and ensure the effective implementation of the country's two key strategic objectives.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son expressed his gratitude for the strong attendance of the delegates, highlighting their interest and enthusiasm for foreign affairs in general and Vietnamese diplomacy in particular. He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to embrace constructive feedback with a proactive and open-minded attitude, aiming to refine theories and enhance practical experience for foreign affairs in the new phase of the revolutionary cause.

According to him, in the international environment with many fluctuations, opportunities and challenges intertwined, in order for the foreign affairs sector to complete the task of consolidating a peaceful environment, taking advantage of favorable external international conditions for the country to develop rapidly, it is necessary to clarify the theoretical basis for the connotation of the "new era" of the foreign affairs sector.

Furthermore, he said that the achievement of ambitious foreign policy objectives in the new stage requires a deliberate transition towards a modernized and professionalized diplomatic apparatus. This transition must be underpinned by a systematic refinement of theoretical foundations, encompassing both contemporary foreign affairs and the established principles of Vietnamese diplomatic scholarship, to ensure the sector's capacity to meet its strategic demands.

Director Nguyen Xuan Thang, in his remarks at the workshop, lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Communist Review for their initiative, recognizing its significant contribution to the broader political discourse. He emphasized its strategic importance in the context of the political system's efforts to translate 'new era' theoretical frameworks into practical institutional arrangements.

Director Nguyen Xuan Thang emphasized a number of major contents and orientations for foreign affairs in the new era. Accordingly, diplomacy in the new era must be a comprehensive, modern diplomacy, promoting the pioneering role, together with national defense and security to carry out important and regular tasks; plus, diplomacy officials must play as bridges connecting internal and external forces, taking advantage of favorable conditions and external resources, contributing to expanding development space, creating new opportunities, effectively serving the country's strategic breakthroughs.

Last but not least, through diplomacy, it promotes the image and values ​​of Vietnam to the world, raising the level of Vietnam's contributions to common international issues.

By Luu Thuy – Translated By Dan Thuy