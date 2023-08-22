For Homeland Seas and Islands fund raises over VND415 million

The objective is to encourage them to donate a minimum of one day's salary in support of the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund in HCMC for the year 2023.

During the weekly flag-raising ceremony on August 21, the union of advisory and support units under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee introduced a campaign encouraging officials, civil servants, and workers to donate one day's salary to the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund in HCMC for the year 2023.

Present at the event were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member cum Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, along with members of the Standing Committee: Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Organization Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Head of the Internal Affairs Department of the HCMC Party Committee; and Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

The event seeks to respond to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC's call to initiate a campaign engaging agencies, units, armed forces, all segments of the population in HCMC, and Vietnamese nationals residing abroad. The objective is to encourage them to donate a minimum of one day's salary in support of the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund in HCMC for the year 2023.

Concurrently, the message was spread among youth union members, affiliates, and citizens to encourage their engagement and endorsement of the 10th iteration of the artistic exchange program named "Towards the Homeland Border, Sea, and Islands" for the year 2023. After the weekly flag-raising ceremony, all officials, civil servants, and laborers working within the advisory and support units under the HCMC Party Committee donated one day's worth of salary to the fund, resulting in a total sum of VND400 million. At the event, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai presented financial support of VND400 million to the representative of the Permanent Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

On the same morning, at the weekly flag-raising ceremony, the office of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC initiated a campaign urging officials, civil servants, and workers to donate one day's salary in support of the city's "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund for the year 2023. The total amount collected surpassed VND15 million.