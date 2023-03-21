No drugs found at four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants’ accommodations

The Ho Chi Minh City Police, on March 21, coordinated with relevant authorities to probe into the case of four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants who were caught carrying more than 11 kilograms of drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC.

The authorities searched the four flight attendants' accommodations but found no drugs. The police are currently taking statements to clarify their behavior.

On March 16, the HCMC Customs Department coordinated with various law enforcement agencies to inspect the luggage of the four flight attendants. The inspection revealed that they carried more than 11 kilograms of drugs disguised as toothpaste tubes. Flight attendant Vo Tu Quynh had 3.18 kilograms of drugs in her luggage, flight attendant Tran Thi Thu Ngan had 0.78 kilograms of drugs, flight attendant Nguyen Thanh Thuy had 3.18 kilograms of drugs, and flight attendant Dang Phuong Van had 4 kilograms of drugs.

The HCMC Customs Department stated that the detection of the case was not a coincidence. Based on intelligence information, customs control operations, suspicious signs about routes, key subjects, and information collection results, the department launched the investigation.