Five workers killed in Quang Ninh mining accident

A tragic mining accident at Hon Gai Coal Company, member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), in Quang Ninh Province resulted in the deaths of five workers on Monday night.

Leaders of Vinacomin direct search and recovery efforts following the accident that claimed the lives of five coal miners at Hon Gai Coal Company.

The incident occurred around 22:10 p.m. at a mine within the Suoi Lai mine expansion project in Ha Long City. The workers were buried by a sudden collapse of coal and rock while on the job.

Following the accident, Ngo Hoang Ngan, Chairman of Vinacomin, along with leaders from relevant agencies, promptly arrived at the scene to oversee rescue operations. The search and rescue efforts concluded early Tuesday morning.

The deceased workers were identified as Bui Van Dai, 39, from Kien Xuong District, Thai Binh Province; Giang A Co, 30, from Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province; Be Van Quyen, 33, from Trang Dinh District, Lang Son Province; To Xuan Toan, 23, from Yen Khanh District, Ninh Binh Province; and Vu Van Hiep, 47, from Ninh Giang District, Hai Duong Province.

Vinacomin and the group's union are each providing initial support of VND20 million (US$850) per victim. Meanwhile, Hon Gai Coal Company will offer each victim's family VND100 million (US$4,200) to cover funeral expenses.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

