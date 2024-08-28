Education

Five Vietnamese students bag medals at Int’l Astronomy, Astrophysics Olympiad

All five members of the Vietnamese team brought home medals from the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), according to the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

59679f72-4888-48ad-b13a-eb7f4e-3182-4049-1724727091-2844.jpg.webp
Nguyen Ba Linh and Nguyen Xuan Hoang of Vietnam win gold medals at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (Source: Hanoi Department of Education and Training)

All the students are from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi, who bagged two silver and three bronze medals at the competition, which was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 17-27.

This year’s event attracted the participation of nearly 300 students from 50 countries around the world who competed in three exams on theory, observation, and data analysis.

This is the first time all the Vietnamese team members of the IOAA have become medalists.

Vietnam first joined the IOAA in 2016 when the country earned one silver medal and four consolidation prizes.

The highest achievement of the Vietnamese students at the event was made in 2019 when they won one gold and three silver medals.

Vietnamplus

Tags

International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics IOAA# Vietnamese students

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn