Five Vietnamese students bag medals at Int’l Astronomy, Astrophysics Olympiad

All five members of the Vietnamese team brought home medals from the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), according to the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

Nguyen Ba Linh and Nguyen Xuan Hoang of Vietnam win gold medals at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (Source: Hanoi Department of Education and Training)

All the students are from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi, who bagged two silver and three bronze medals at the competition, which was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 17-27.

This year’s event attracted the participation of nearly 300 students from 50 countries around the world who competed in three exams on theory, observation, and data analysis.

This is the first time all the Vietnamese team members of the IOAA have become medalists.

Vietnam first joined the IOAA in 2016 when the country earned one silver medal and four consolidation prizes.

The highest achievement of the Vietnamese students at the event was made in 2019 when they won one gold and three silver medals.

Vietnamplus