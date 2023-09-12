Five stocks to be suspended from September 18 on HOSE

Trading in five stocks, namely HPX, IBC, AGM, TTB, and TGG, is set to be suspended on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) starting from September 18.

HOSE recently made an announcement regarding its decision to shift these stocks from the restricted trading category to the suspended trading category. These five stocks encompass HPX from Hai Phat Investment JSC, IBC from Apax Holdings JSC, TGG from The Golden Group JSC, AGM from An Giang Import-Export Company, and TTB from Tien Bo Group JSC. Currently, these five stocks are categorized as restricted on HOSE and can only be traded during the afternoon session.

As a result, the trading of five stocks - HPX, IBC, AGM, TTB, and TGG - will be halted on HoSE effective September 18, 2023. This suspension originates from these companies persistently violating regulations related to information disclosure in the securities market, even after being subjected to restricted trading, ultimately leading to their classification as suspended securities.

After HOSE's announcement, at the close of the trading session on September 12, among the five mentioned stocks, there were as many as four stocks that hit the trading floor's limit down, with millions of shares available for sale. These stocks are HPX, IBC, AGM, and TGG. Meanwhile, TTB did not record any trading activity on the market.