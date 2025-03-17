Five components of North-South Expressway to open to traffic before 30 April

The Ministry of Construction has announced that main routes of five component projects under the North-South Expressway through Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces would be completed and open to traffic before April 30.

The entire projects are expected to be completed by June 30.

The component projects include the sections of Ham Nghi - Vung Ang and Bung - Van Ninh, Bai Vot - Ham Nghi, Vung Ang - Bung, and Van Ninh - Cam Lo.

Currently, the volume of the projects has reached 74 percent to 85 percent of the set targets.

Most of the bridges, tunnels and drainage works have already been completed, while the main routes have basically been built, including roadbed and foundation layers.

The pavement of structure layers and installation of traffic safety items are under the finalization phase.

At Ham Nghi - Vung Ang section of the North-South Expressway

However, some projects are still facing challenges due to unfavorable weather conditions and site clearance issues.

The Ministry of Construction has proposed the People’s Committees of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces to focus on resolving problems that arise in each locality and create favorable conditions for investors and contractors to complete the projects on schedule with high quality.

These five component projects of the North-South Expressway have a total length of 259.1 kilometers, with an investment capital of VND49,206 billion (nearly US$2 billion) and a four-lane design.

They started works in January 2023, scheduled for completion between October and December according to the signed contracts.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong