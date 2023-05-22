First working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth plenum

The 15th National Assembly (NA) will open its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning.



The opening session will be broadcast live on the channels of Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), Vietnam Television (VTV1), and National Assembly TV. After the opening remarks by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to present a report on an additional assessment of results of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and the state budget for 2022 and those for the first months of 2023.

Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh will deliver a verification report on this issue. In the morning, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien will present a report summarising the opinions and recommendations of voters and people to the fifth plenary session.

Member of the NA Standing Committee, Chair of its Ombudsman Commission Duong Thanh Binh will deliver a report on supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions to the fifth plenum . The legislature is scheduled to discuss the personnel work on the remaining time of the first working day.