First Da Nang Asian Film Festival to take place in May

The Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2023 (DANAFF 2023) is set to take place for the first time in the central coastal city of Da Nang from May 9-13.

The event will be co-organized by the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, the authorities of Da Nang, and the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema.

The festival will select and honor outstanding Asian and Vietnamese cinematographic works with humanistic values, new discoveries and unique artistic expression; encourage new talents of Vietnamese and Asian cinema; and widely introduce to the public new, high-value cinematographic works of Asian and Vietnamese cinemas and selected films of the world.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held on May 9 and May 13, respectively, with film screenings available at Le Do theater in Da Nang. Awards for DANAFF 2023 will also be presented during the closing ceremony.

The festival will showcase more than 40 Vietnamese and international films, of which 14 movies will compete in the Asian film category, with grand prizes on offer for the best movie, the best director, the best actor, the best actress, and the best screenwriter.

During the five-day festival, workshops to introduce the cinema industry of both Vietnam and Japan, as well as tours for foreign participants to sightseeing spots in Da Nang, will be arranged.

A series of activities including programs on introducing contemporary Vietnamese and international films, acting workshops, and seminars as well as tourism promotion activities will also be held.

The film festival is expected to be held annually in the following years.