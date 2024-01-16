Culture/art

Fine arts museum launches new e-ticket system

The Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts on January 15 launched its new electronic ticket system, making it the first among those in Vietnam deploy e-ticket.

trainghiem-5027.jpg
Delegates experience e-ticket at the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts. (Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The system is the result of the cooperation project between the museum and the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), aiming to create convenience for visitors and tour operators.

With the e-ticket system, visitors will not be required to go to the counter, but can instead purchase tickets online through the national tourism application "Vietnam Tourism - Vietnam Travel" on their smart devices.

The tickets are integrated for use in other places, and a single ticket can be used for all members of a group tour.

vedientu-1649.jpg
The Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts on January 15 launches its new electronic ticket system. (Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
