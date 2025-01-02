Fine arts exhibition raises funds to support disadvantaged artists

A fine arts exhibition to raise funds to support disadvantaged artists and sculptors is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association.

Paintings are displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

In this year’s 20th edition of its kind, the organization board has invited philanthropists and collectors to purchase the paintings donated by artists to raise funds.

The exhibition serves as a bridge connecting the compassion among artists, sculptors, and veterans who are facing difficult circumstances on the Lunar New Year.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association, expressed his appreciation to the 137 artists who participated in the exhibition. The meaningful works, filled with the artists' kindness, convey a very positive message during the transition from the old year to the New Year.

For the past 20 years, the spirit of sharing, connecting, and spreading goodwill for the community has never ceased, reflecting the responsibility and the spirit of mutual support of the artists.

The exhibition will run from now until January 6 at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association at No. 218A, Pasteur Street, in District 3.

A paintings is displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh