Farmer association in HCMC promotes digital transformation in production

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association announced that it has run training courses on digital transformation in production at a meeting of farmers clubs with good production and business results in 2024.

A representative of the organizing committee said that the total number of clubs is currently 81 with total members of 1,651. Amongst 1,651 members, 47 have achieved the title of excellent farmers in production and business at the central level.

In 2023, farmers associations at all levels organized many meaningful activities and programs including vocational training for 2,923 farmers to meet the needs and orientation of developing urban agriculture applying high technology and biotechnology in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, associations at all levels conducted training courses and transferred science and technologies including safe vegetable production techniques according to VietGAP standards, mechanization applications in production and raising pigs on biological bedding, using fertilizers, pesticides and chemicals safely to 9,469 farmers.

At the same time, associations at all levels have focused on organizing training conferences on supporting farmers in digital transformation in the production and consumption of products on the e-commerce platform Postmart.vn. Moreover, associations proactively linked Mekong Expo and Alibaba e-commerce platforms and Shopee to help farmers, cooperatives, and cooperative groups sell their products. They have also posted images and product information of farmers on social networking sites to widely introduce vegetables and fruits to city dwellers.

In 2023, the associations also coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to successfully organize two fairs and exhibitions of typical agricultural products and OCOP products with 238 booths and 165 participating units.

In addition, they implemented social security projects with a total amount of more than VND3 billion, creating stable jobs for 1,883 farmers and helping farmers to borrow capital from the city's support fund with a total amount of VND567.5 billion.

According to Ms. Huynh Thi Kim Xuyen, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association, in 2024, the association will encourage farmers to apply science and technology to increase productivity and output and produce safe, traceable and highly competitive agricultural products.

By Minh Hai – Translated By Anh Quan