Expressways through South Central region set to be completed by December 31

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh along with Inspection Team No. 1, established under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 486/QD-TTg, yesterday had a working session with local authorities, investors and contractors to resolve challenges in four North-South Expressway projects.

The expressways including Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan, Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon and Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh pass through Da Nang City and the provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung stated that these four expressway projects span a total of 231.27 kilometers, with an estimated total investment of around VND50 trillion (US$1.9 billion).

Despite significant efforts by investors and contractors, several difficulties and obstacles remain.

On the 88-kilometer-long Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon section, there are still nine unresolved issues, including four hotspots in Quang Ngai Province due to compensation disputes, which are delaying progress by 9.63 percent.

Meanwhile, the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon expressway section is delayed due to obstacles in forest land conversion procedures.

The Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh project’s multiple contractors and packages are also behind schedule.

Regarding land clearance for the four hotspots along the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon project, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee Tran Phuoc Hien stated that although the land has already been handed over, residents continue to obstruct construction progress and demand compensation.

Recently, the local authorities have instructed the Director of the Provincial Police to mobilize additional forces to ensure continuous protection of the construction site and ensure the project’s progress.

A representative from Deo Ca Group, the contractor for the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway section, pledged that the unit will build the road and bridge components on schedule by the end of September 2025 in case land clearance issues are resolved promptly.

As for the component of tunnel No. 3, the longest expressway tunnel on the entire route, it is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025.

At the working session, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh together with leaders from the Ministry of Construction requested representatives of Project Management Board No. 85, the investor for the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon and Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh segments, provide explanations and commit to resolving delays involving some contractors and project components.

Furthermore, it is crucial to place contractors exhibiting slow progress or weak capacity under special monitoring to ensure project success.

A dump truck is spreading a large volume of gravels on the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh expressway project, which runs through Binh Dinh and Phu Yen provinces. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh added that there are still seven tasks assigned by Inspection Team No. 1 since mid-March 2025 that remain in progress and have yet to be completed. Among them, one task related to land handover for the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon project is already overdue and falls under the responsibility of Quang Ngai Province, which needs to draw lessons from the delay.

He urged the locality to thoroughly resolve all land-related obstacles in June 2025.

According to Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, the 231- kilometer long expressways across the four projects in the South Central region are expected to be completed by December 31. Most sections can be inaugurated on August 19 and put into use by September 2025.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh called on project investors and contractors not only to accelerate construction progress but also to prioritize quality, safety measures and technical standards.

These efforts aim to put the projects into use with the highest efficiency, contributing to the overall development of the country.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong