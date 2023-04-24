Exploitation of Phan Thiet - Vinh Hao expressway delayed until May 19

The Ministry of Transport has just announced that the Phan Thiet - Vinh Hao expressway project will postpone its opening date until May 19th due to the lack of safety conditions for operation.

The Ministry of Transport also informed that two component projects including Mai Son - National Highway No.45 and Dau Giay - Phan Thiet also changed the inauguration schedule. Thus, the two projects will be inaugurated on April 29, one day earlier than the plan.

As for the Phan Thiet - Vinh Hao expressway project, the Ministry of Transport proposed to delay the exploitation day to May 19 when the Nha Trang- Cam Lam project will be simultaneously inaugurated.

The delay reason was that the intersections and overpasses have not been completed which has not met the demand for safe operation and convenience for vehicles.

Previously, on April 21, the Ministry of Transport sent an official letter stating that the three above-mentioned component projects under the North-South expressway project will be simultaneously inaugurated on April 30 - the South Liberation and National Reunification Day.