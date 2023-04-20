Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway to open to traffic at end of April

The Ministry of Transport urged relevant units to ensure the exploitation plan of the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway on the upcoming holiday.

Particularly, the ministry has just required the Project Management Board No.7, Thang Long Project Management Board and relevant units to focus on construction works and complete the procedures of putting the component projects of Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay sections into operation on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day.

The Ministry of Transport said that so far, the total work volume for Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet section has reached more than 85 percent while the volume of Phan Thiet – Dau Giay has gained over 91 percent of the value of contracts.

In order to meet the set progress, the ministry required the project management boards to review the rest works to hand over and put the sections into temporary exploitation. Besides, the above mentioned units are assigned to build detailed plans to implement day-by-day works and arrange three shifts with four groups of workers to ensure the progress.

Of these, asphalt paving must be completed before April 22; installation of bridges expansion joints on the main route and sign system has to be finished in advance of April 25; road markings, dividers, anti-glare, corrugated metal fences, drainage ditches and cleaning of construction sites are allowed to complete before April 28.

Approach roads to intersections and overpasses have not been completed due to difficulties in material sources and the project management units need to reach an agreement with the locality to organize traffic ensuring safety and not obstructing the travel demand of people.