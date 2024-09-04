Exhibitions on cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups available on Google platform

The online museum platform Google Arts & Culture has officially launched an exclusive site for Vietnam called "Vibrant Vietnam", the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said on September 4.

The exhibition offers 31 online exhibitions with over 400 images and dozens of videos on the cultures of ethnic groups in Vietnam.

According to the agency, “Vibrant Vietnam” will help people explore the culture, people, and biodiversity of a vibrant Vietnam – a country that is home to 54 ethnic groups.

"Vibrant Vietnam" is another effort by Google to honor and promote the natural landscape, cultural heritage, and diversity of the Vietnamese ethnic community to the global audience.

Hoang Quoc Hoa, Director of the Tourism Information Centre under the VNAT said that Vietnam appreciates Google's initiatives to support the promotion of Vietnam's values globally through digital platforms, particularly the Google Arts & Culture.

Those initiatives are in line with the current strategic orientation of the Vietnam tourism industry, which is to promote the application of technology in promoting and enhancing the marketing of Vietnam's tourism images and brands, he said.

Previously, Google has implemented several promotional projects about Vietnam such as "Google Arts and Culture - Wonders of Vietnam" and “Google Adventure Vietnam”.

