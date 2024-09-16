Exhibition presents Vietnamese lacquer painting art in Paris

An exhibition promoting Vietnamese lacquer paintings opened at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France in Paris on September 14. The event will run until September 20.

At the exhibition promoting Vietnamese lacquer paintings in Paris, France

The display is co-organized by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Embassy of Vietnam in Paris, France.

The event presenting Vietnamese lacquer brands, paintings, and products is part of a series of cultural and tourism promotion activities in Paris. The program on a national and international scale is conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event displays 40 artworks of outstanding artists, including Thanh Chuong, Phan Cam Thuong, Le Van Hai, Nguyen Truong Linh, Cong Kim Hoa, Doan Thi Thu Huong, Bui Huu Hung, and others.

The exhibits showcase mysterious beauty hidden in layers of resin and the aesthetic values of Vietnamese lacquer art.

The exhibition aims to strengthen the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, respond to the national strategy for the development of cultural industries and building national brands of the cultural and fine arts sectors, and contribute to expanding cultural, artistic, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and France. It also introduces Vietnamese culture, fine arts, the land, the people, traditional and modern lacquer art as well as promotes the Vietnamese fine arts market.

