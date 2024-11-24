An exhibition displaying historical maps, documents, and photographs on the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes opened in Phu Quoc Island City in Kien Giang Province on November 22-23.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition on Truong Sa, Hoang Sa opens in Phu Quoc (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Command of Naval Region 5 in coordination with the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Vietnam Military History Museum, and the Navy Museum.

The display themed “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa- sacred islands and sea” presented to viewers nearly 200 photos, maps, and images kept at the State Records and Archives Department, Vietnam Military History Museum, Navy Museum and Command of Naval Region 5, affirming national sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos.

The event also aims to raise awareness of protecting Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa among the public, especially young people, and the importance of protecting the national sea and islands' sovereignty.

Hero of the People's Armed Forces Ho Dac Thanh and young people at the display marking the 60th anniversary of Vung Ro Port receiving the first cargo shipment from no-number ships (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, another display marking the 60th anniversary of Vung Ro Port receiving the first cargo shipment from no-number ships (November 28, 1964- 2024) opened in the South-Central coastal province of Phu Yen.

The historical relic site of Vung Ro, Dong Hoa district in Phu Yen is remembered in history as a secret port where no-number ships from the north anchored to deliver food and weapons to the frontlines of South Central and Central Highlands provinces during the war from 1955-1975.

The exhibition aims to commemorate and honor the great contributions of sailors, soldiers, and those who participated in the struggles to protect Vung Ro port during the resistance war against the U.S.

On this occasion, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Ho Dac Thanh, former captain of Ship 41, one of the secret fleet of no-number ships, donated several valuable artifacts related to the no-number ships to Phu Yen Provincial Museum.

By Thanh Nhon, Phuong Dong – Translated by Kim Khanh