Exhibition marks 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography

An exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography will be held from March 23 - April 6 at HCMC University of Culture in Thu Duc City.

The event will display more than 200 photos of activities, outstanding movies and typical artists along with documents, articles and publications of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography over the past 70 years.

Additionally, some well-known documentaries will be screened, including Tran Moc Hoa (Moc Hoa Battle) which is the first film of the Southern Cinematography and Photography Branch under the Command of the Military Zone 8 and produced in 1948; Nuoc ve Bac Hung Hai (Water returns to Bac Hung Hai) won the gold medal at the first Moscow Film Festival in 1959; Chung mot dong song (Together on the Same River), Vietnam’s first feature film; Dang doi thang cao (A Just Punishment for the Fox) in 1960, the country’s animated movie; Canh Dong Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) won the gold medal at the 11th Moscow Film Festival in 1981.