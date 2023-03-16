SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Exhibition marks 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography

SGGP
An exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography will be held from March 23 - April 6 at HCMC University of Culture in Thu Duc City.
Exhibition marks 70th anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography ảnh 1

The movie titled Canh Dong Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) wins the gold medal at the 11th Moscow Film Festival in 1981.

The event will display more than 200 photos of activities, outstanding movies and typical artists along with documents, articles and publications of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography over the past 70 years.

Additionally, some well-known documentaries will be screened, including Tran Moc Hoa (Moc Hoa Battle) which is the first film of the Southern Cinematography and Photography Branch under the Command of the Military Zone 8 and produced in 1948; Nuoc ve Bac Hung Hai (Water returns to Bac Hung Hai) won the gold medal at the first Moscow Film Festival in 1959; Chung mot dong song (Together on the Same River), Vietnam’s first feature film; Dang doi thang cao (A Just Punishment for the Fox) in 1960, the country’s animated movie; Canh Dong Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) won the gold medal at the 11th Moscow Film Festival in 1981.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography Exhibition Tran Moc Hoa (Moc Hoa Battle) Nuoc ve Bac Hung Hai (Water returns to Bac Hung Hai) Chung mot dong song (Together on the Same River) Dang doi thang cao (A Just Punishment for the Fox) Canh Dong Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone)

Other news

Photo Gallery

Some 3,000 people join Ao Dai parade in HCMC

It is estimated at least 3,000 people joined the Ao Dai parade yesterday at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 within the framework of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2023.