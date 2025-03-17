Culture/art

Exhibition featuring Paracel Islands, Spratly Islands opens

SGGPO

An exhibition featuring valuable documents, images and maps highlighting the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands, the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands and the Vietnam People's Navy opened on March 17 at Cam Ranh Military Port, Khanh Hoa Province.

trien-lam-anh-truong-sa-13-2667-7822.jpg
The delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition.

The event was organized by the Fourth Regional Command under the Vietnam People's Navy in coordination with the Naval Political Department, the Hanoi Photojournalist Club and the National Archives Center IV.

This exhibition is part of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago (April 29, 1975) and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Navy (May 7, 1955).

200 documents, images and maps from the National Archives of Vietnam, the Vietnam Military History Museum and the Navy Museum have been displayed at the exhibition beyond various documents being collected from national archives and libraries in the United States and France.

For the first time, the exhibition unveils historical records on the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands from Vietnam’s national archives, dating from the 19th century to the present.

A special feature of the event is a display of 50 press photographs, taken by members of the Hanoi Photojournalist Club from 2009 to the present.

These fantastically vivid images show the daily life, military training and activities of soldiers and residents of the Spratly Archipelago.

The exhibition runs for two days, on March 17-18.

There are some photos at the opening ceremony of this exhibition.

trien-lam-anh-truong-sa-14-4823-3199.jpg
trien-lam-anh-truong-sa-2-2120-8695.jpg
trien-lam-anh-truong-sa-21-7203-9114.jpg
trien-lam-anh-truong-sa-27-5850-9136.jpg
By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

liberation of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago establishment of the Vietnam People's Navy Paracel Islands Spratly Islands Exhibition

