Ensuring optimal conditions for national development: General Secretary To Lam

From left: National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Luong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will continue to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, major powers, comprehensive strategic partners, traditional friends, and other key partners in a profound, substantive manner, constantly consolidating political trust and ensuring a stable, peaceful foreign landscape to create the highest facilitation for national development.

This affirmation was made by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at an international press conference held immediately after the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s conference on the morning of August 3 in Hanoi.

In response to questions about Vietnam's foreign policy priorities in the coming time, General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised that the general policy of the Communist Party of Vietnam, especially the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, including the foreign policy, remains unchanged and continues to be effectively implemented, building on the achievements of recent years. These results have been highly regarded internationally.

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that, first and foremost, Vietnam upholds the principles of independence, self-reliance, self-resilience in its foreign activities. The national interests must always be protected and respected. Highlighting the spirit of friendship with countries around the world, the General Secretary and President stated that having many friends is beneficial, as prosperity comes from friends.

Vietnam’s always wants to be a friend with all countries in the world and share mutual benefits. He underscored the priority of increasing Vietnam's contributions to maintaining regional and global peace and stability, further enhancing multilateral diplomacy, and promoting the role of an active, responsible member of the international community.



Furthermore, he emphasised the continued effective implementation of modern-era diplomacy, based on the Vietnamese people's essence of adaptability, peacefulness, and benevolence over might.

"This is the tradition and characteristic of Vietnamese diplomacy that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong summarised during his tenure," said General Secretary and President To Lam.

The leader also highlighted the priority of building a modern diplomatic system, closely combining Party diplomacy, state diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy, with Party diplomacy playing a guiding role, and people-to-people diplomacy solidifying the foundation of public sentiment in foreign activities.

He emphasised the high importance of foreign affairs, mobilising the utmost strength of the era to contribute to firmly defending the Fatherland from early on, successfully implementing the renewal policy with two strategic goals: 100 years under the leadership of the Party and 100 years of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Answering questions from the press regarding Party rectification and anti-corruption efforts, General Secretary and President To Lam stated that they would continue to inherit the achievements and efforts in anti-corruption and negative phenomena of recent times.

"The anti-corruption and anti-negative phenomena efforts of recent times have garnered consensus, support, and trust from the people, cadres, and Party members towards the Party, as well as high appreciation from the international community,” the Party and State leader emphasised.

He said the solidarity and unity within the Party, the prestige, and the trust of leaders and anti-corruption agencies have received significant trust. This task must be done decisively and thoroughly to triumph over internal enemies, he stressed.

Acknowledging that this issue attracts significant attention from domestic and international public opinion, General Secretary and President To Lam stated the policy of intensifying anti-corruption and anti-negative phenomena under the principle of no forbidden zones, no exceptions, regardless of who it is, dealing with one case to warn the entire region and sector.

Focusing on anti-corruption and anti-negative phenomena, starting from anti-corruption agencies, he emphasised the push to eradicate petty corruption through specific measures, expanding anti-corruption and anti-negative phenomena outside the state sector to contribute to cleaning up the Party and state apparatus.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam answers questions from domestic and international reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside anti-corruption efforts, General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised continuing administrative reform, addressing and removing obstacles to create new momentum for socio-economic development.

He expressed the desire to receive the consensus, support, and supervision of the entire political system, especially from the people, for these efforts to succeed. Regarding the preparation for the 14th Party Congress, General Secretary and President To Lam highlighted that the preparation time for the congress is limited. Key tasks are being actively implemented.

The Party’s sub-committees, including the Document Sub-committee, Personnel Sub-committee, Economic-Social Sub-committee, and Party Charter Sub-committee, are actively executing these tasks, finalizing documents in time to serve the Party congresses at all levels, leading to the 14th Party Congress.

"Preparation for the Congress also includes personnel work to have a good apparatus, a good cadre team, achieving the goals and expectations of the people with appropriate development directions for the future," the Party and State leader affirmed.

