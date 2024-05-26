Enrollment registration for new school year in HCMC to last until June 3

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on May 25 officially kicked off online enrollment registration for the 2024-2025 school year at https://tuyensinhdaucap.hcm.edu.vn.

The home page of the enrollment registration portal for the new school year in Ho Chi Minh City

As planned, the Sub-divisions of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts in Ho Chi Minh City will guide and assist parents with registering their children for school, beginning from May 25 to June 3.

According to the plan, the Sub-divisions of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts will review and announce the results of enrollment for advanced modern schools and schools with integrated English training programs according to Project 5695, beginning from June 4 to 5 p.m. on June 27.

Besides, the education sub-divisions will also receive applications from eligible students.

From June 28 to 5 p.m. on July 8, the Sub-divisions of Education and Training will review and announce the enrollment results for the remaining schools and receive applications from eligible students to prepare for the new school year 2024-2025.

From July 9 to July 16, based on the results of the first phase of enrollment, the Enrollment Boards of Thu Duc City and the districts will develop plans for the second phase of enrollment for ineligible students for schools that have not yet recruited enough enrollment quotas.

From July 19 to 5 p.m on July 22, parents can register their children for the second phase of school enrollment.

From July 23 until 5p.m on August 1, the sub-divisions will review and announce the results of the second phase of school enrollment.

By Thanh Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong