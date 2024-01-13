International

Embassy offers support to Vietnamese players at Asian Cup finals

A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Qatar led by Ambassador Tran Duc Hung visited and offered encouragement to Vietnamese footballers on January 12, two days ahead of the team’s first match at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals.

Head coach Philippe Troussier (R) presents a jersey with Vietnamese players' signatures to the Vietnamese Embassy in Qatar on January 12. (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

Hung said the players’ presence in the biggest football event of Asia is a source of pride for Vietnam, and that not only fans in the homeland but also the Vietnamese community in Qatar are eager to give the best support to and infuse their enthusiasm into the team.

He voiced his hope that the team will uphold strong mettle, solidarity, and the Vietnamese spirit in every game to obtain the best possible results and reach the set target.

Appreciating the embassy’s support, head coach Philippe Troussier presented the embassy with the team’s jersey and pledged all-out efforts to surmount all challenges at the tournament.

After the training session on January 11 evening, Troussier announced the official list of 26 players for the finals.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals will officially kick off at Lusail Stadium in Doha on January 12 evening.

In Group D, Vietnam will face Japan in its first match at Al Thumama Stadium at 2:30pm (local time, or 6:30pm in Vietnam time) on January 14. The team will encounter Indonesia on January 19 and then Iraq on January 24.

