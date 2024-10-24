Eight rest stops along North-South Expressway running behind progress

The Vietnam Expressway Administration has urged investors to accelerate the implementation of eight rest stops along the eastern wing of the North-South Expressway.

A rest stop on the expressway (Illustrative photo)

As disclosed by the Vietnam Expressway Administration, the construction progress of these projects is slow owing to several issues related to the implementation progress from investors and enterprises, as well as site clearance.

Of these, as for Km205 + 092 rest stop of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet component project, the Vietnam Expressway Administration asked TTC Chau Thanh Trading and Services Corporation to speed up its construction progress to complete the work before the New Year holiday in 2025.

Regarding the Km329 + 700 rest stop of the Mai Son - National Highway 45 component project, the Vietnam Expressway Administration required its investor- Vietnam National Petroleum Group to accelerate implementation to complete the essential public service facility before the Lunar New Year holiday in 2025.

For those rest stops that have not yet received handover of the construction site, the Vietnam Expressway Administration required investors and enterprises to closely coordinate with project management boards, local authorities and relevant agencies to promptly address obstacles and difficulties in site clearance, and to seek solutions to expedite the implementation process for the projects.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong