Educators subtly planting knowledge seeds, inspiring dreams amongst students

Teachers in the Central province of Quang Tri and city of Hue have tried their best to assist students from impoverished backgrounds for their pursuit of schooling.

Principal Nguyen Thi Thuan prepares food for her students

Students living in poverty struggle to achieve academic success and educators can initiate a change by increasing opportunities for students to build strong literacy skills. A female teacher has tried her best to assist students from impoverished backgrounds for their pursuit of schooling.

Principal Nguyen Thi Thuan, through the implementation of the ‘Boarding school and parents prepare rice’ and 'Pot of love soup' initiatives at Thuan Primary School in Thuan Commune of Quang Tri Province’s Huong Hoa District, has effectively connected social networks to address issues of educational equity. These models serve as mechanisms for community participation and resource redistribution, directly benefiting students facing economic hardship.

Meanwhile, teacher Tran Van Hoa, in collaboration with sponsors, inaugurated and officially launched the library in Dap Goc Hamlet to enhance educational resources for the students of his charity class. This class is situated amidst the expansive waters of Sam Lagoon in Phu An Commune in Phu Vang District of Hue City.

Teachers help reduce financial burden on parents

Situated along the Vietnam-Laos border, Thuan Primary School has 22 classes with 441 students who are primarily from the Van Kieu and Pa Co ethnic communities. In addition to its main campus, the school operates three satellite campuses in village 1, village 2 and village 3.

A difference exists between the policy intent of the 2018 General Education Program, which prescribes a two-shift daily schedule for primary school students, and the local realities of Thuan Commune.

The commune's mountainous terrain, the geographic isolation of students residing in remote villages, and the lack of transportation infrastructure deter students’ regular attendance in classes resulting in challenges to the practical implementation of this policy. Principal Thuan recalled the time when she started working at Thuan Primary School in 2023 that so many students only study in the morning and they stay at home or go to the fields to earn a living with their parents in the afternoon.

She proposed the "Boarding school and parents prepare rice’ and ‘Pot of love soup’ models to the Board of Directors. These initiatives aimed to address the difficulties faced by students and parents. After being persuaded, parents agreed to cook rice for their children to bring for lunch, then children would sleep at the school to continue studying in the afternoon.

Additionally, Ms. Thuan coordinated with the commune’s Border Guard Station to connect with and seek financial assistance from benefactors. This allowed for the implementation of the ‘Pot of love soup’ program, which provided nutritious and delicious soup dishes for the students.

Moreover, she called for friends’ support of wooden stalls, pillows, mats, blankets, mosquito nets for students to take naps, and gave lunch boxes for students to store rice instead of wrapping it in plastic bags. She also coordinated with local authorities, Thuan Border Guard Station and parents to build a kitchen, purchase more items to expand the initiative.

Ms. Ho Thi Dai, a parent of a second-grade student residing in Up Ly village of Thuan Commune, was lauded the beneficial initiatives, stating they have significantly alleviated hardship for both parents and students.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Thuan Commune Ho A Dung noted that the school's commitment to supporting underprivileged students has received widespread community support, with numerous benefactors and organizations providing essential clothing and necessities to students facing exceptional challenges.

Recently, SGGP Newspaper's "Lighting up the Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" program, in collaboration with Le Bao Minh Company, inaugurated and furnished a classroom at Ban 1 School, Thuan Primary School. The fully equipped classroom, worth VND500 million, will enhance the teaching and learning environment.

According to Mr. Ho A Dung, the program awarded Thuan Primary School with a range of resources to support students, including an outdoor canopy, 3 anti-glare sliding boards, a smart TV, 10 computers, 20 bicycles, and 30 scholarships for underprivileged students. The total cost of these initiatives was VND200 million aimed at encouraging students to excel despite their families’ difficultly economic condition.

Teachers dedicated to supporting underprivileged students

Teacher Tran Van Hoa and his students

The charity class in the expansive Sam lagoon, established by teacher Tran Van Hoa, has recently inaugurated a library in Dap Goc Hamlet, featuring a diverse collection of hundreds of books and newspapers aimed at enhancing students' knowledge. Spanning 100 square meters, the library is constructed on land generously donated by Mr. Hoa's family, adjacent to the charity class he founded. The construction and furnishing of the library, along with the acquisition of thousands of books and newspapers were funded by Mr. Hoa through contributions from benefactors and the volunteer organization named ‘Hue Rice ATM’ with a total budget of approximately VND200 million (US$7,832).

Mr. Nguyen Dang Hau, representative of the volunteer group advocating for a library in Dap Goc Hamlet, reported that 35 years ago, the majority of Sam lagoon residents were nomadic fishermen with limited literacy. Mr. Hoa, having completed tenth grade due to his family's mainland residence, returned from military service to find local children without access to education. Subsequently, he established a free literacy class at his home.

The class was established with the goal of eradicating illiteracy. To that end, Mr. Hoa taught Vietnamese from grades 1 through 4, enabling students to become fluent readers and writers. Afterwards, those wishing to continue their education were referred by the teacher to the main district school. Many of these students went on to pass entrance exams for prestigious universities in the Central region. Upon graduating and securing stable employment, they would return to assist Mr. Hoa in supporting underprivileged students, especially orphans, said Mr. Hau.

Teacher Tran Van Hoa has been quietly planting the seeds of knowledge, inspiring dreams amongst students in Sam lagoon. Currently, Mr. Hoa is in charge of a literacy class for students aged 30-62 and a free class for the elderly at home.

Ngo Hoa, former Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province (now Hue city), praised Tran Van Hoa as a shining example of dedication and devotion in education during a visit to donate books to the library in Dap Goc Hamlet. Although Hoa does not work in a public school, he has made significant contributions to education in the locality and to the national literacy program, a key policy of the Party and State.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan