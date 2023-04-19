Educational institutions in HCMC strengthen measures against Covid-19

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has just asked local educational institutions to urgently strengthen prevention measures against Covid-19.

The urgent requirement aims to proactively prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic at educational institutions and prevent the outbreak of infectious disease again.

Particularly, the department called on schools to carry out measures for disease prevention and control following the guidance of the health sector and promptly report confirmed Covid-19 cases at the educational institution to local health facilities.

Besides, schools have to review measures and check equipment serving for disease prevention and control, strictly implement Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures, actively screen coronavirus suspected cases, continue to coordinate with the health sector in reviewing vaccination for students and so on.

From now until April 28, the HCMC Department of Education and Training continues to require its divisions in Thu Duc City and districts in Ho Chi Minh City to have a plan for inspection and supervision of the implementation at schools and report the results of the implementation to the Municipal Department of Education and Training.

Previously, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of Covid-19 infectious cases in the country has tended to increase gradually since the beginning of April.

Only in Ho Chi Minh City, from the beginning of March until now, the city has recorded less than three cases per day. For the past seven days (from April 6 to April 12), Ho Chi Minh City recorded six coronavirus cases.

The statistics showed that 18 patients are treated at the hospitals on April 12, including nine severe cases under respiratory intervention.