Vietnam continues to record 1,522 new Covid cases

However, the country didn’t record any Covid-19 deaths while approximately 102 severe Covid-19 patients are being treated with oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

For a proactive response to the epidemic, while ensuring the effective emergency, care and treatment of Covid-19 patients to prevent critical cases and minimize the number of deaths, the Ministry of Health requested hospitals and medical facilities throughout the country to review and update plans to collect and treat patients according to the 4-on-the-spot principle as well as reserve drugs, equipment, and medical supplies.

Healthcare institutions must improve their treatment capacity with special attention to improving emergency and active resuscitation capacity. Grassroots medical centers should strengthen consultations at hospitals and with their peers in large hospitals for professional advice with the aim to minimize the transfer of patients to big infirmaries.

Infirmaries ought to strengthen infection control and infection prevention measures to minimize the spread of disease especially strengthen the protection of patients in high-risk groups including pregnant women, people with underlying diseases, the elderly, and at the intensive care unit, cardiology, artificial kidney, surgery.

If doctors suspect a person to get the coronavirus, the Ministry recommended performing a PCR test to diagnose to avoid the disease spread. Provincial and small hospitals for Covid-19 treatment send gene sequencing tests to assess severity and criticality and report them to the Ministry of Health for consideration and adjustment of professional guidelines.

Vietnam has had so far more than 11.53 million people infected with Covid-19 and over 10.61 million recoveries. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam so far is 43,186 accounting for 0.4 percent. Medical workers have administered more than 266 million Covid-19 vaccines of all kinds.