Education project to be launched to benefit ethnic minority, disabled children

An education project worth VND 121 billion (equivalent to US$5.15 million) will be launched to improve the quality of education for ethnic minority children and children with disabilities.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Training in collaboration with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Nippon Foundation and the Save the Children organization at the project launch

The Ministry of Education and Training in collaboration with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Nippon Foundation and the Save the Children organization co-launched a project to improve the quality of education for ethnic minority children and children with disabilities in Vietnam.

The project to improve the quality of education for ethnic minority children and children with disabilities in Vietnam is totally funded by GPE and Nippon funds costing VND121 billion.

The project includes 3 factors. It ensures that preschool-age ethnic minority children have enhanced access to Vietnamese on the basis of their mother tongue. Moreover, the project will increase the use of the mother tongue and preserve the culture of ethnic minorities in primary schools and strengthen inclusive education for children with disabilities and ethnic minority children.

The project will start in March 2024 and be completed in December 2026. Direct beneficiaries of the project are preschool children of 6 ethnic minorities including Mong, Ede, Khmer, J'rai, Bahnar, and Thai. Children will learn more Vietnamese language based on their mother tongue, helping children develop language, participate well in activities at preschool and be ready for grade 1.

Meanwhile, children with disabilities are supported with inclusive education through specific skills to gradually integrate with the learning environment resulting in more effective study.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Kim Chi affirmed that this is a very meaningful project for Vietnamese education and especially for children in ethnic minority areas and disadvantaged children. Over the past time, Vietnam has made great strides in education development as there have been big changes in education from preschool to university to ensure the learning needs and right to learn of children.

However, in addition to changes and efforts, the education sector in the country still faces many difficulties, especially in remote areas. Although there have been good changes in policies and health, children with disabilities still need the attention of families, schools, and society.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan