Education authority asks to protect teachers, students’ personal information

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training proposed the education sub-divisions of Thu Duc City and 21 districts and principals of high schools to strengthen protecting students and teachers' personal information.

The proposal was made in today’s written document to education sub-divisions in Thu Duc City and 21 districts and principals of high schools.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu suggested that heads of schools not reveal the personal data of students and employees working at schools in the form of a file list such as Word, Excel, photos, PDF without their consent on social networks and websites.

Schools should remove previously published personal data files of students and teachers. At the same time, they should issue regulations on the management and confidentiality of personal data of students and teachers. School managers ought to take responsibility for personal data protection.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training encouraged divisions and schools to use available systems and softwares or build their own systems to serve information retrieval for personal data, namely survey results, exams, and enrollment on the Internet.

Heads of education sub-divisions and school principals are responsible to the Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and before the law for violations of regulations on students' and teachers’ personal data protection.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training made the proposal after it recorded many schools publishing information about learners and employees on information channels and media in various forms.