Economic diplomacy should become a strong driving force: Minister

Consolidating traditional growth engines while optimising new ones is among the key tasks set out by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at a conference on the 2024 economic diplomacy in Hanoi on February 22.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Others include promoting innovations in the research, consultancy, and forecasting work, and raising the efficiency of economic diplomacy as well as the coordinating role of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy, Son said while chairing the conference.

To complete these tasks, the minister suggested further utilizing traditional driving forces to expand export opportunities and attract high-quality investments; reviewing and materializing international commitments and agreements in foreign affairs; keeping a close watch on the international economic situation; and integrating economic diplomacy activities into the development of localities and businesses, among other measures.

It requires innovations and changes in both mindset and action to fulfill the tasks the Party, State, and Government assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Son stressed.

Reviewing external relations and economic diplomacy last year, the minister said they helped generate new development opportunities and advance the country’s position and reputation.

He also highlighted the successful trip by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Davos, Switzerland, for the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) and his official visits to Hungary and Romania in January 2024.

The same month, Vietnam welcomed high-ranking delegations from Germany, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, and Bulgaria, with many important agreements signed, the official continued.

He asked heads of agencies at home and Vietnamese representative offices abroad to closely follow the Government’s instructions on socio-economic development, and the reality in sectors, localities, and enterprises in order to mobilize resources for strategic breakthroughs, making economic diplomacy truly a strong driving force for national rapid and sustainable development.

Vietnamplus