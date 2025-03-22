Earth Hour 2025 kicks off at Hoan Kiem Lake

This year’s event transformed into a community festival, fostering sustainable living practices and raising awareness of the importance of energy transition.

The Eartch Hour is kicked off. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Earth Hour 2025, themed "Green Transition – Green Future", kicked off at Hoan Kiem Lake on March 22 morning, drawing thousands of residents, organisations, and businesses in a show of solidarity.

This year’s event transformed into a community festival, fostering sustainable living practices and raising awareness of the importance of energy transition.

Vu Chi Mai, representing the GIZ Energy Support Program (ESP), remarked, "This is our fourth year supporting Earth Hour in Vietnam. We aim to make energy efficiency a natural part of daily life and contribute to a green economy."

Le Anh Thu, Vice Chairwoman of the Hoan Kiem district People's Committee, stressed the pressing need to combat climate change. She highlighted that the district successfully saved 15.4 million kWh of electricity in 2024 and is committed to reducing consumption by an additional 2.2 percent in 2025.

The event showcased engaging interactive activities, such as a solar-powered Hanoi balcony model and a cycling challenge where participants generated electricity to charge phones and illuminate the "I am for Net-Zero" LED board.

Students from Hanoi’s universities invigorated the audience with a lively flashmob, inspiring environmental responsibility and collective action.

Pham The Dung, Deputy Head of the State Agency for Technology Innovation, emphasised that even the smallest actions contribute to the green transition, fostering sustainable development and enhancing national competitiveness.

Tran Viet Nguyen from Vietnam Electricity urged the public to conserve energy, especially during peak summer months.

The event, organised by the Hanoi Department of Industry, the State Agency for Technology Innovation, and AT Media, was supported by GIZ and the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership (ETP).

Nguyen Ngoc Thuy, National Coordinator of ETP, stated, "ETP is committed to supporting Vietnam in raising public awareness on green transition and sustainable development.

The strong public engagement in Earth Hour each year demonstrates the power of collective action. ETP is currently leading a local campaign to raise awareness of the just energy transition among Vietnamese communities."

With thousands of participants, Earth Hour 2025 highlighted the critical importance of energy conservation and environmental protection, inspiring ongoing efforts toward building a sustainable future.

Vietnamplus