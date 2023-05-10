Dutch firm desires to support HCMC in urban planning development

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan yesterday received General Director of Dutch Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam Company Vadym Sheronov during his working trip to the city.

At the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan informed that Ho Chi Minh City is in the process of planning and completing the overall plans for construction as well as many projects serving the city’s development orientation.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is preparing bid invitations for integrated urban planning so the city hoped that with the role of an international planning consultant, the Dutch company to consider participation in the bidding as well as in more projects of the city so that the two sides can join hands in the fields of the company's strengths.

At the meeting, Mr. Vadym Sheronov introduced the effective operation of his company in Vietnam over the past 30 years. It has been successfully building a team of experts mostly Vietnamese.

In the coming time, the company's experts and consultants will have opportunities to support Ho Chi Minh City in urban planning development.